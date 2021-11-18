Game patch 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7738111 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 19:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This small patch makes it so that clicking keys on the mouse does not switch the input type from joystick mode to keyboard mode, allowing you to aim using the mouse and move/perform other actions using a controller.

Version 1.2.3:

can now use a mouse to aim in conjunction with moving on a controller, as per suggestion by the community members

using the mouse does not switch from joystick to keyboard mode anymore

fixed the HUD key prompts not correctly updating the command key when switching from joystick to keyboard input following a specific pattern

fixed the controller camera input being processed twice per frame, resulting in camera stick movements being twice as sensitive

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!