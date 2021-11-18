 Skip to content

Banners of Ruin update for 18 November 2021

[1.1.16] - Patch & Portuguese Brazilian Update

Build 7738092

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.1.16]

[New]
  • Updated translation for Portuguese Brazilian, featuring all the new content in the Hunters Update.
[Fixes]
  • Fixed some inconsistencies with how Weapon Damage was used on some Weapon Cards, which meant, in part, a Wolf using their Racial Ability to play other characters' weapons could deal their own Weapon Damage instead.
  • Fix for an exploit in the Arena scenario, where restarting the game during the second fight would consider it won after reloading.
  • Fix for Besiege not working correctly for single movements (not swapping), where if the position was free, it would move the player character to the default combat position (enemy side).
  • Fix for some of the new cards that draw additional cards not triggering the Ender Crossbowmen's Overwatch status.

