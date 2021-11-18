[1.1.16] - Patch & Portuguese Brazilian Update

[1.1.16]
[New]
- Updated translation for Portuguese Brazilian, featuring all the new content in the Hunters Update.
[Fixes]
- Fixed some inconsistencies with how Weapon Damage was used on some Weapon Cards, which meant, in part, a Wolf using their Racial Ability to play other characters' weapons could deal their own Weapon Damage instead.
- Fix for an exploit in the Arena scenario, where restarting the game during the second fight would consider it won after reloading.
- Fix for Besiege not working correctly for single movements (not swapping), where if the position was free, it would move the player character to the default combat position (enemy side).
- Fix for some of the new cards that draw additional cards not triggering the Ender Crossbowmen's Overwatch status.
Changed files in this update