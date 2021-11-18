[Patch Note 1119] Fixed client crash bug, custom server tool optimized

Patch Note 1119
Fixed some issues causing the forced termination upon launching the game.
- Fixed the issue of client-side failure caused by a null pointer in playing montage.
- Fixed the issue of client-side failure caused by a null pointer in the Battleye module.
- Null pointer problem of GDynamicRHI
Custom Server Builder Tool Update:
- Updated Custom Server Tools(special processing of the network penetrating parameters.
