Myth of Empires update for 18 November 2021

[Patch Note 1119] Fixed client crash bug, custom server tool optimized

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note 1119

Fixed some issues causing the forced termination upon launching the game.

  1. Fixed the issue of client-side failure caused by a null pointer in playing montage.
  2. Fixed the issue of client-side failure caused by a null pointer in the Battleye module.
  3. Null pointer problem of GDynamicRHI

Custom Server Builder Tool Update:

  1. Updated Custom Server Tools(special processing of the network penetrating parameters.

Changed files in this update

