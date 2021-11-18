 Skip to content

First Day update for 18 November 2021

1.2.5

1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7737916

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's new?
  • Added event window.
  • Display of available skill points in the selection window for survivors.

  • Added resistance to temperatures from clothing. (You can see detailed characteristics in the warehouse or in the item equipment window.)
  • Now hotkeys for assignment of a task work for all selected survivors.
  • Added the ability to enable / disable the game interface and the corresponding hotkey. (According to the "M" standard, can be reassigned in the setup menu.)
  • The spread of viruses from enemies has been reduced.
  • Temperature balance.
  • The information window has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug with a random attack on enemies during other tasks.
  • The bug with rebooting after death has been fixed.
  • The bug with the demolition of an unfinished building has been fixed.
  • The cursor has been fixed.

