What's new?
- Added event window.
- Display of available skill points in the selection window for survivors.
- Added resistance to temperatures from clothing. (You can see detailed characteristics in the warehouse or in the item equipment window.)
- Now hotkeys for assignment of a task work for all selected survivors.
- Added the ability to enable / disable the game interface and the corresponding hotkey. (According to the "M" standard, can be reassigned in the setup menu.)
- The spread of viruses from enemies has been reduced.
- Temperature balance.
- The information window has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug with a random attack on enemies during other tasks.
- The bug with rebooting after death has been fixed.
- The bug with the demolition of an unfinished building has been fixed.
- The cursor has been fixed.
Changed files in this update