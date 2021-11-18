 Skip to content

Alchemy Garden update for 18 November 2021

French translation fixes

Alchemy Garden update for 18 November 2021

Arthur has made some corrections in the French language. Thank you! <3

Soon there will be news about the new game update. Thanks all of you for your patience!

Have a great day!

