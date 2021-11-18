Smintheus - First Update - v1.01

Hey everybody,
Behold! First Update since game release.
Major changes:
- "Supportive Movement" feature - no more accidental steps on uwanted places such as water cell. The game will require you to hold move button little bit longer before the water cell so that you won't accidentally step on it during your journey.
- Middle Mouse Button now toggles camera zoom!
Minor changes:
- Bug fix: objects that had ambient sound effect attached didn't played at all.
- Bug fix: there was a small chance game would transit you into wrong level after victory screen.
- English: fixed couple of typos in some dialogues.
- Minor changes in first two levels
That's it for now. Feel free to report any bugs in discussion board as well as ask for help - i'll be there for you.
Happy adventuring!
Changed files in this update