 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Scavengers update for 18 November 2021

November 18th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7737858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Explorers,

We’ll be performing an update today, November 18th, around 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT. There will be downtime during this update, which is expected to last 1 hour.

Here’s what to expect in this update:

General

  • Visual improvements to the killfeed notifications
  • Party leader has the option to remove a player from the party

ScavLab

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Hitches while sliding
  • Fixed: AI enemies sometimes not loading correctly and are invisible
  • Fixed: AI enemy animations did not always update properly
  • Fixed: Players sometimes appear to float in air or glide when running
  • Fixed: Letty was unable to mantle the main entrance in some locations
  • Fixed: Visually cleaned up several environmental elements
  • Fixed: Several instances where object collisions did not work correctly
  • Fixed: Wall collision missing from the upper window area on the Dropship
  • Fixed: Several instances where loot items were unreachable
  • Fixed: Items inside the Ammo Crate sometimes fell beneath the ground
  • Fixed: Missing shelter zone around Best Bunks
  • Fixed: Countdown timer sometimes does not appear when the Dropship arrives
  • Fixed: Some loot items become invisible when the player is inside a vehicle
  • Fixed: Icons for some items become invisible when the player is inside a vehicle
  • Fixed: Spectator camera dips below the ground when a player slides down steep hills
  • Fixed: Grenades sometimes stick to objects and not explode
  • Fixed: On Xbox, the game may become unresponsive after dismissing the Out-of-Date Build message
  • Fixed: The PS5 activity card displays the wrong name for the title
  • Fixed: The body freezing effect on dead enemies may appear too slowly
  • Fixed: When a patch is available, clicking on the message restarts the game and the player receives the same patch available message
  • Fixed: When an explosive barrel kills an AI enemy, the player didn’t always receive XP for the kill
  • Fixed: When a player is unable to join a party, the OK confirmation prompt on the Party Not Found screen is missing text, and is just a blank icon
  • Fixed: The Predator is sometimes inaccurate when aiming at enemies after sprinting
  • Fixed: Store purchase confirmation doesn’t always work correctly
  • Fixed: Corrected some instances where a player was disconnected at the beginning of the match, after floating in air
  • Fixed: Prompt to ‘Execute’ appears after killing the last member of a team
  • Fixed: Audio for an Execution played, even when the Execution wouldn’t start
  • Fixed: Clipping issues with several Explorer skins
  • Fixed: After killing an enemy, the disintegrated enemy sometimes continued to attack
  • Fixed: The Dropship icon and some floating icons shake when running towards them
  • Fixed: Toggling through, but not changing, Settings changes can result in the Settings UI staying on the screen
  • Fixed: If a player sends a party invite, then accepts a different party invite, the original invitation remains and becomes invalid

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 7737858
Scavengers Alpha Content Depot 1183941
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.