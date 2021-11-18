November 18th Update

Explorers,
We’ll be performing an update today, November 18th, around 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT. There will be downtime during this update, which is expected to last 1 hour.
Here’s what to expect in this update:
General
- Visual improvements to the killfeed notifications
- Party leader has the option to remove a player from the party
ScavLab
- Backend changes to prepare for the AleXa's Global Fan Party on November 20th
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Hitches while sliding
- Fixed: AI enemies sometimes not loading correctly and are invisible
- Fixed: AI enemy animations did not always update properly
- Fixed: Players sometimes appear to float in air or glide when running
- Fixed: Letty was unable to mantle the main entrance in some locations
- Fixed: Visually cleaned up several environmental elements
- Fixed: Several instances where object collisions did not work correctly
- Fixed: Wall collision missing from the upper window area on the Dropship
- Fixed: Several instances where loot items were unreachable
- Fixed: Items inside the Ammo Crate sometimes fell beneath the ground
- Fixed: Missing shelter zone around Best Bunks
- Fixed: Countdown timer sometimes does not appear when the Dropship arrives
- Fixed: Some loot items become invisible when the player is inside a vehicle
- Fixed: Icons for some items become invisible when the player is inside a vehicle
- Fixed: Spectator camera dips below the ground when a player slides down steep hills
- Fixed: Grenades sometimes stick to objects and not explode
- Fixed: On Xbox, the game may become unresponsive after dismissing the Out-of-Date Build message
- Fixed: The PS5 activity card displays the wrong name for the title
- Fixed: The body freezing effect on dead enemies may appear too slowly
- Fixed: When a patch is available, clicking on the message restarts the game and the player receives the same patch available message
- Fixed: When an explosive barrel kills an AI enemy, the player didn’t always receive XP for the kill
- Fixed: When a player is unable to join a party, the OK confirmation prompt on the Party Not Found screen is missing text, and is just a blank icon
- Fixed: The Predator is sometimes inaccurate when aiming at enemies after sprinting
- Fixed: Store purchase confirmation doesn’t always work correctly
- Fixed: Corrected some instances where a player was disconnected at the beginning of the match, after floating in air
- Fixed: Prompt to ‘Execute’ appears after killing the last member of a team
- Fixed: Audio for an Execution played, even when the Execution wouldn’t start
- Fixed: Clipping issues with several Explorer skins
- Fixed: After killing an enemy, the disintegrated enemy sometimes continued to attack
- Fixed: The Dropship icon and some floating icons shake when running towards them
- Fixed: Toggling through, but not changing, Settings changes can result in the Settings UI staying on the screen
- Fixed: If a player sends a party invite, then accepts a different party invite, the original invitation remains and becomes invalid
Changed depots in development branch