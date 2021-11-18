 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 18 November 2021

0.103a

Share · View all patches · Build 7737822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Healing, mana and endurance potions now restore a percentage of the players maximum
  2. Added Potion of Ultimate healing, mana and endurance, and their crafting recipes
  3. Added fighter skill, Aura of Rejuvenation, increases health and endurance recovery rate
  4. Fixed? applied buffs not saving properly when joining/leaving an instance
  5. The button in the skills panel now makes it clearer that you need to be close to a trainer to practice spells and skills

