- Healing, mana and endurance potions now restore a percentage of the players maximum
- Added Potion of Ultimate healing, mana and endurance, and their crafting recipes
- Added fighter skill, Aura of Rejuvenation, increases health and endurance recovery rate
- Fixed? applied buffs not saving properly when joining/leaving an instance
- The button in the skills panel now makes it clearer that you need to be close to a trainer to practice spells and skills
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 18 November 2021
0.103a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
