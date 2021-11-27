v1.1.2 - Patch Notes

Dear Players,
Update v1.1.2 is now out! This is a hotfix release with several bug fixes and improvements.
Many thanks to all those players who have reported issues using the official issue tracker.
Enjoy!
Much love <3,
The Carrier Command Developers
v1.1.2
Fix - Barges cancel transferring items to carrier/from islands if they move too far away
Fix - Barge inventory item weight hidden from production UI as it cannot be stored in the carrier's inventory
Fix - Mouse flight inversion settings are correctly applied in offset mode
Fix - Observation camera zoom controls are consistent for land/air vehicles in mouse/keyboard mode
Fix - Updated some Chinese translations
Rework - Rockets and bombs are significantly less effective against the carrier's main hull hitpoints
Changed files in this update