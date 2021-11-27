v1.1.2 - Patch Notes

Dear Players,

Update v1.1.2 is now out! This is a hotfix release with several bug fixes and improvements.

Many thanks to all those players who have reported issues using the official issue tracker.

Enjoy!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.1.2

Fix - Barges cancel transferring items to carrier/from islands if they move too far away

Fix - Barge inventory item weight hidden from production UI as it cannot be stored in the carrier's inventory

Fix - Mouse flight inversion settings are correctly applied in offset mode

Fix - Observation camera zoom controls are consistent for land/air vehicles in mouse/keyboard mode

Fix - Updated some Chinese translations

Rework - Rockets and bombs are significantly less effective against the carrier's main hull hitpoints