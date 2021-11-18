 Skip to content

SimCasino update for 18 November 2021

Update November 18th 2021

Update November 18th 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Bingo customers can now purchase more than 3 games at a time, which should reduce queues.
  • Guests are more likely to leave the casino if their group has left. A new leader is assigned if their leader leaves.

UI

  • Clone tool snaps near outside walls better when trying to clone things on higher levels.
  • An error shows on the display zones button if any have failed to encourage you to view the zones.
  • Fix bingo settings potentially not being set when using the UI.
  • Update community translations.

Bugs

  • Fix grouped guests not prioritizing objects used by other members.
  • Fix bin going through floor.
  • Fix cases where guests can get stuck trying to reach objects.
  • Adjust chair sitting positions to be more correct.
  • Fix auto delivery ordering too few food. It might take a while for empty kitchens to get food, but it should arrive eventually depending on the size of the map and how many chefs and competing kitchens there are.
  • Fix bingo animations not replaying.

