Update November 18th 2021

Improvements
- Bingo customers can now purchase more than 3 games at a time, which should reduce queues.
- Guests are more likely to leave the casino if their group has left. A new leader is assigned if their leader leaves.
UI
- Clone tool snaps near outside walls better when trying to clone things on higher levels.
- An error shows on the display zones button if any have failed to encourage you to view the zones.
- Fix bingo settings potentially not being set when using the UI.
- Update community translations.
Bugs
- Fix grouped guests not prioritizing objects used by other members.
- Fix bin going through floor.
- Fix cases where guests can get stuck trying to reach objects.
- Adjust chair sitting positions to be more correct.
- Fix auto delivery ordering too few food. It might take a while for empty kitchens to get food, but it should arrive eventually depending on the size of the map and how many chefs and competing kitchens there are.
- Fix bingo animations not replaying.
