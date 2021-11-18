 Skip to content

Storms II update for 18 November 2021

Patch 1.2

Patch 1.2 · Build 7737375

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

• Fixed a bug with picking up orbs

• Reduced enemy difficulty

• Reduced the mana cost of the skills Strike, Multishot, Volley, and Spreadshot

• Reduced the mana penalty for the skill Volley.

Changed files in this update

Storms II Content Depot 1731471
