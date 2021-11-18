Patch Notes:
• Fixed a bug with picking up orbs
• Reduced enemy difficulty
• Reduced the mana cost of the skills Strike, Multishot, Volley, and Spreadshot
• Reduced the mana penalty for the skill Volley.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Patch Notes:
• Fixed a bug with picking up orbs
• Reduced enemy difficulty
• Reduced the mana cost of the skills Strike, Multishot, Volley, and Spreadshot
• Reduced the mana penalty for the skill Volley.
Changed files in this update