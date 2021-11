Share · View all patches · Build 7737357 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 16:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, loot hoarders!

we released a small content patch.

City Upgrade: Deposit

This feature will grant some extra space for you to store all your hard-earned loot.

Matergari is a bizarre world and this deposit resembles a bin in any way, shape or form - should also ring a bell on how to find and unlock it (no further spoilers 🤭).



The (almost) bottomless

Trash Can of Holding

Read the full patch notes here.

This is it for now, stay tuned for more updates.

Thank you from Quantum Sufficit.



