 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

King under the Mountain update for 18 November 2021

Alpha 8.0.2 release

Share · View all patches · Build 7737291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an option to re-enable the tutorial
  • Fix for a crash when clicking on the broken shield notification
  • Fix for a crash that could happen while having a tantrum near the map edge
  • Fix for a crash when a dwarf is sleeping and has somehow been pushed out of the edge of the map

Changed files in this update

King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.