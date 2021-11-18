Alpha 8.0.2 release

- Added an option to re-enable the tutorial
- Fix for a crash when clicking on the broken shield notification
- Fix for a crash that could happen while having a tantrum near the map edge
- Fix for a crash when a dwarf is sleeping and has somehow been pushed out of the edge of the map
