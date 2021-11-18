 Skip to content

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever update for 18 November 2021

v1.6.1 hotfix

Hello Zombieland fans!

We’re already busy on our next major update, but in the meantime this small hotfix has been implemented to remove the Halloween decorations from the hub, and some other bits and pieces.

Enjoy!

For this patch (1.6.1):

Small Tweaks

  • Removal of Halloween decorations in hub
  • Removed "Secret found" text from Halloween standees
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements

