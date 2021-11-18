v1.6.1 hotfix

Hello Zombieland fans!
We’re already busy on our next major update, but in the meantime this small hotfix has been implemented to remove the Halloween decorations from the hub, and some other bits and pieces.
Enjoy!
For this patch (1.6.1):
Small Tweaks
- Removal of Halloween decorations in hub
- Removed "Secret found" text from Halloween standees
- Various other minor fixes and improvements
P.S. We have an official Zombieland community on Discord! Head over to discord.gg/zombielandvr to hear the latest updates, find out what we’re up to and take on some of the best Zombieland players around.
