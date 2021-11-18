 Skip to content

Punk Wars update for 18 November 2021

PUNK WARS with soundtrack now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello all Punk Wars fans!

With Punk Wars now available we are also happy to share the news with you that the official soundtrack for the game is now also out. For those who already own the game there is a 10% discount :).

Songs included in the soundtrack:

  1. Welcome_to_the_Wasteland - 01:08
  2. The_Song_of_Steam - 04:03
  3. The_Riff_of_Steel - 04:40
  4. Atomic_Sonata - 04:04
  5. Diesel_Pulse - 04:08
  6. Gearwheels_of_Winner - 04:05
  7. Spiky_Journey - 04:50
  8. Gasoline_Era - 04:14
  9. Nuclear_Fission - 04:24

Available formats: MP3 / FLAC / WAV

Punk Wars - Official Soundtrack:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1816720

Punk Wars on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1541790

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23828

If you have any feedback or ideas for future development let us know in the comments!

