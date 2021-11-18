PUNK WARS with soundtrack now available!

Hello all Punk Wars fans!
With Punk Wars now available we are also happy to share the news with you that the official soundtrack for the game is now also out. For those who already own the game there is a 10% discount :).
Songs included in the soundtrack:
- Welcome_to_the_Wasteland - 01:08
- The_Song_of_Steam - 04:03
- The_Riff_of_Steel - 04:40
- Atomic_Sonata - 04:04
- Diesel_Pulse - 04:08
- Gearwheels_of_Winner - 04:05
- Spiky_Journey - 04:50
- Gasoline_Era - 04:14
- Nuclear_Fission - 04:24
Available formats: MP3 / FLAC / WAV
Punk Wars - Official Soundtrack:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1816720
Punk Wars on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1541790
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23828
If you have any feedback or ideas for future development let us know in the comments!
Follow JUJUBEE on Facebook
Follow STRATEGY FORGE on Facebook
Changed depots in jjbtest branch