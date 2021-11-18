 Skip to content

Sumerians update for 18 November 2021

Houses on hillsides and New map

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.3.14 is live!

Houses on hillsides

  • Houses can now be placed on hillsides and the models will adapt their height to the steep terrain.
  • This is only available for housing zoning, not for worskphops, farms, or market zoning.
  • Single trees and columns can also be built on steep terrain.

New map: "Lugalbanda"

  • New map with expert difficulty : lower yield from fields and less farmable area, for players who want a greater challenge.

Other changes:

Fixed: Flower boxes not being built.

Some minor bugs and corrections.

