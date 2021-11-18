 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 18 November 2021

Update 0.5.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! A small update 0.5.8 is already available.

New weapon physics

Weapons now have new physics, effects and can also carry breaking objects.

Improved damage

Damage to the live pumpkin has been improved. Now, from hitting the blades, a powerful shot with a shotgun, or the impact on a part of the body of a huge physical force, it will be crushed

4 new suits

  • Modern Security Guard Costume
  • Tracksuit
  • Cop Costume
  • Prisoner's Costume

2 new weapons:

  • Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Submachine gun

Minor changes:

  • Added translation to all subjects
  • Previously untranslated items have been translated

