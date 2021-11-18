Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #19

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Strawberry, Emerald, and Ruby were only triggering their bonus effect with 3 or more symbols (instead of 2 or more symbols)
- Fixed a bug where counted symbols weren't updating properly when 1 or more counted symbols were added during a spin
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math was overriding a symbol's base value under certain circumstances
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math wasn't working properly on items under certain circumstances
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math could not be passed dictionaries containing counted_symbols
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where the total mod count on the mods menu was sometimes counting unloaded mods
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where grid_position_x and grid_position_y were being caught by the error parser
Changed files in this update