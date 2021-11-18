 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Luck be a Landlord update for 18 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #19

Share · View all patches · Build 7736967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Strawberry, Emerald, and Ruby were only triggering their bonus effect with 3 or more symbols (instead of 2 or more symbols)
  • Fixed a bug where counted symbols weren't updating properly when 1 or more counted symbols were added during a spin
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math was overriding a symbol's base value under certain circumstances
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math wasn't working properly on items under certain circumstances
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where var_math could not be passed dictionaries containing counted_symbols
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the total mod count on the mods menu was sometimes counting unloaded mods
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where grid_position_x and grid_position_y were being caught by the error parser

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.