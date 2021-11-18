Lust for Darkness VR: M Edition - Surprise Premiere! Out Now!

Greetings Cultists!

The time has come - the gates to the eldritch dimension of Lusst’ghaa are now open to all, without any regional restrictions!

Enter the Yelvertons' Victorian mansion and dare to infiltrate the secret Cult of Ecstasy. Try to survive the horrors of Lusst’ghaa!

Inspired by the works of Lovecraft and Zdzisław Beksinski, this psychological horror guides you through an intriguing plot filled with occult themes.

As Jonathan Moon, you receive a letter from your wife who has gone missing a year ago. Following the message, you head for a secluded Victorian mansion where a perverse occult ceremony takes place. What happens next can hardly be explained in words.

If you enjoyed playing Lust for Darkness VR: M Edition, please leave a review about our game for other horror enthusiasts! It means everything to us!

See you on the other side!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1809770/Lust_for_Darkness_VR_M_Edition/