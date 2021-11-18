Precinct Update Patch Notes

The following is the full patch notes for the Precinct Update of Empire of Sin, from new features to a plethora of fixes and changes coming to the game.
We’re happy to present you with the incredible work and devotion of the team, and hope you’ll have a ton of fun playing the Precinct Update and Make It Count today!
GENERAL
- Added Enemy Reveals when attacking a Boss Safehouse.
- Added Negotiate paths to the First Meet Sit-Down between all factions.
- Added a Rename option to Rackets.
- Added additional melee weapons in all rarities.
- Added a Faction Ranking event.
- Added Eras to the game that trigger as you’re progressing.
- Added Memento Mori events for Bosses & Gangsters.
- Changed the Minimum amount of Neighborhoods & Bosses to 7.
- Skill checks now use a chance + Trait bonus to determine Pass/Fail instead of a static check.
- Events no longer occur for characters that are injured, incarcerated or sent away.
- Reworked asset loading to improve performance.
- Now showing skulls on tooltips of all enemy attackable buildings.
- Updated gear score calculations to reduce the impact of consumable/multiple weapons on Auto Resolve.
- Removed historical facts from the Loading Screen and replaced them with gameplay tips.
- Ronnie now has a Shotgun as a Primary Weapon in the Tutorial.
- Added tooltips to command wheel.
ECONOMY
- Added the potential for Loot Crates to reward cash.
- Increased the number of healing items that appear in the Black Market.
- Reduced the cost of Melee Weapons by 50%.
- Rebalanced the cost and time of Rackets & Improvements.
- Reduced the Starting Cash amount.
- Fixed racket income modifiers that were not previously working.
- Changed “value” to “buyback value” when viewing items in the shop in sell mode.
DIPLOMACY
- Updated the Empire Bonuses & Business Arrangements.
- Temporary Business Arrangements – Increased duration from 1 month to 3 months.
- Adjusted AI pop up events so that there are only two options.
- Added text that is more descriptive for stealing cash.
- Changed the color of police relationship effect on police activity.
- Allow factions to offer non-agression pacts as long as they are not at war against the other faction.
GANGSTERS
- Tutorial – Replaced Hugh with Norah as a starting Gangster.
- Norah Quinn – Decreased Notoriety requirement from 15 to 0.
- Tommy Biscuits – Increased Notoriety requirement from 0 to 15.
- Bau – Replaced Bau’s Machine Gun with a Submachine Gun.
- Black Book Gangsters will no longer have their Notoriety Gate removed every month, instead Gangsters found on the streets can be hired without a Notoriety Gate.
- Con Artists can now be Moles and will try to Steal Money when placed.
- Profession ‘Hired Gun’ – Removed the Health Reduction Bonus.
- Profession ‘Enforcer’ – Increased the Health Bonus.
- Trait ‘Amazing What Talking Can Achieve’ – Lowered the Persuasion bonus from 20 down to 5.
- Trait ‘Flirt’ – Removed from all Gangsters.
- Trinket ‘Gun Maintenance Toolkit’ – Removed the Marksmanship bonus from the Gun Maintenance Toolkit.
- New employment notification displays “Crew Loyalty” when showing multiple characters affected.
- Hired gangsters now spawn directly beside the currently selected group instead of blocks away when outside.
- The Doctor Heal profession ability now removes all negative status effects on a character.
MISSION
- Mission locations now work with Points of Interest instead of being based on the player location.
- Completing Empire Missions will now reward weapons as part of their mission rewards.
- Added a Talent Tree reminder event.
- Replaced ‘Ye Mighty Despair’ with ‘A Big Hit’ event.
- Izzy’s Been Busy – Lowered the Prerequisites for the mission to trigger. No longer requires an Underboss or Random Roll.
- Romy Makes The News – Faction ratings with known factions are now shown directly in the window instead of Tooltip.
- We now show an alert when trying to attack a Mission locked building through the Radial Menu.
- Stolen Rackets – Updated to take over a Minor Faction instead of 3 Thug Rackets.
- Bad Brew – Added an Additional option to pay less cash.
- Your Cheatin’ Heart – Added an event for killing Jim.
- Added tooltips to mission screen tabs.
- Added tooltips to mission reward items.
COMBAT
- Reduced the damage of all Rifles & Sniper Rifles by 10%.
- Reworked the way Bloodlust works. Instead of getting an area buff it now heals the executor.
- Knife Throw and Axe Throw kills now count towards the Melee Weapon Proficiency.
- Healing Items – When used on a Bleeding out Character, they now heal for the full amount instead of 20% of the target’s Max Health.
- Rebalanced Minor Factions and introduced the Foreman Class.
- Rebalanced Thugs and added the Thug Heavy Class.
- Updates to Thug spawning & initial movement behaviour during Thug Combat.
- Added the initiative modifier to the Suppressed status effect.
- Updated Hunker Down to provide 100% crit resistance.
- Added Combat Missions to track Primary & Secondary goals during depot/safehouse takeover.
- Added Combat Stashes for additional loot during combat.
- Gangsters will now start combat with their Primary Weapon, if one is equipped, even if the previous combat ended with their Secondary.
- Updated the Weapon Ranges of all weapons.
- Melee – Removed Hit Chance (always hit).
- Boss Abilities – Lowered AP Cost to 1 AP.
- Boss Abilities – Lowered the Kill Down count to 3 kills.
- Shotgun Blast – Now requires and uses a full clip when firing.
- Shotgun Blast – Reduced damage from 70% to 60%.
- Gun ‘Em Down – Changed from a Character Select ability to an Area Select ability.
- Suppressing Fire – Improved the Telegraphing by adding animation & SFX variations and clearer effect icons.
- Trench Knife – Reduced the Chance to Bleed on the Uncommon variant from 100% to 50%.
- Threat against characters who do not have a “combat” tag has been prevented. This stops newly created moles being attacked when walking near enemies.
- Increased the range of Last Rites from 8 tiles to 12 tiles.
- Unconscious NPCs no longer show rounds remaining on their tooltip. Unconsciousness should not be removed until after combat.
- Healing outside of combat is explained.
- Stopped gangsters running away from combat.
- Removed “Afraid” trait from gangsters.
- Melee hit kill animations are now synced with their source of attack.
- Added string for boss autoresolving when they only have one safehouse left.
- There are green hats when choosing targets for healing/buffing items/abilities.
- Added armor to combat queue.
- Updated the combat camera system to frame characters better when selecting targets.
- Reduced the amount of camera movement that happens during combat.
- Reduced unnecessary combat camera zooming in and out.
- Made sure the combat status floater is selected when the AI takes their turn.
- Hid status effects from the combat status floater of unselected characters.
- Blood pools now linger until the body is removed or the location unloads.
- The combat camera will only focus on bleeding out enemies when they’re about to die.
- Made it so Devil’s Plaything isn’t removed when the character is healed by any healing source.
- Removed the panic effect from allies being killed.
- Made enemy boss abilities available at the beginning of combat.
- Removed peeking from the source when selecting targets while in cover.
- Ensured active item is reset for active weapon HUD when reselecting characters.
- Made tutorial cover icons use colourblind rules.
- Enemy AI will no longer run away from their target after using the Meat Hook ability.
- Overwatch should now always be marked as available after spamming the swap weapon ability.
- Bleeding Out enemies should now drop loot at the end of combat.
- The active character will no longer be selected as default if the selected ability does not consider it a valid target.
- Range of Meat Hook has been reduced to 7 meters.
- Made sure gangsters that die from bleeding out when the player flees are killed correctly at the end of combat.
AI (STRATEGIC)
- Minor Factions now gain Faction Rating each week during a Protection Agreement.
- Minor Faction Trades are now limited and they remember previous deals.
- Major Factions are now prevented from offering tribute.
- Major Factions are prevented from offering the same deal to the player as another Faction for 1 week.
- Loot Crates – Reduced the frequency that enemy factions pick up loot crates.
- Loot Crates – When interacting with the thugs surrounding a loot crate or attempting to open it will interrupt nearby AI from stealing it out under your nose.
- AI will be more aggressive about taking over thug precinct depots depending on difficulty level.
- The casing time on thug rackets is also reduced depending on difficulty level.
- Reduced the number of Melee Roles in Enemy Squads.
- Reduced the War Exhaustion from losing Characters.
- Reduced the rates of the Sabotage agenda occurring.
- Factions can only be protected by one faction at a time. Protection treaties are only activated if the protector can attack the attackers.
- Negative faction rating is removed when you are polite to the AI in event pop ups.
- Added notification for Police Activity Changes.
- Ensured AI does not send too many or too few squads when attacking buildings at war.
- Slightly increased the rate the AI will consider fortifying buildings.
- Kills are shown in Police Activity tooltip.
- Set up message events to appear when a faction is wiped out.
- Enemy squads are deleted upon faction elimination. Old saves are updated to reflect this change.
INTERFACE
- The Black Book will now always show 60 Gangsters.
- The Diplomacy screen will now open to the Discuss Tab instead of the Compare Tab.
- Controller – Moving the cursor will automatically deselect a targeted action.
- Controller – The Pause Button now works for Delay Turn/Skip Turn during Combat.
- Controller – Hit Chance & Crit Chance are now easier accessible.
- Tooltips – Added Tooltips to the Black Market Tabs.
- Tooltips – Added Tooltips in the Gangster’s Rap Sheet.
- Tooltips – Added Tooltips to the Options in the Diplomacy Screen.
- Tooltips – Updated the tooltips for Afraid and Guile to improve consistency and remove redundant information.
- Tooltips – Added Outlines to Floating Text such as Damage Numbers.
- Tooltips – Racket building tooltips now show if a building is open/closed and other modifiers.
- Improved clarity for enabling/disabling DLC in the Settings.
- Replace the Sell Racket option with Demolish Racket.
- Overhauled the Diplomacy screen to show Treaties, Faction Ratings & Diplomatic Abilities.
- Overhauled the Mission Complete screen to give a Mission Recap and better reward details.
- Overhauled the Character Rap Sheet to better highlight Profession Bonuses, Active Talents and Role/Promotions.
- Overhauled the Miscellaneous slot to a Trinket slot and removed Trinkets from being equippable on the Armor Slot.
- Character Deaths will show in red text and play the Death SFX when choosing Auto-Resolve.
- Added a Reminder Event regarding missions when the player is low on cash.
- Updated the Heal Text to use the same visibility overhaul as damage numbers.
- Updated the Weapon Proficiency Unlocked popup windows.
- Removed the Gangster Tier from the Auto-Resolve Screen.
- Reworked the way Racket Tooltips are displayed during Purchasing.
- Improved visibility of the Action Points & End Turn information during combat.
- Resized a few radial menu icons.
- Adjusted visuals for racket income changes in upgrades.
- Added tooltip text when the player can’t afford an upgrade.
- Updated font assets for all languages.
- Added better visualization for standing order amounts.
- War icon tooltips now show from the player’s perspective.
- Tooltip was added for mole return time on crew screen.
- Racket icon while inside a building was changed to an image instead of a button.
- Added descriptions to Black book tooltips.
- Added Police Activity to Diplomacy Screen.
- Added additional tooltip information for Weekly Alcohol Net Production.
ART, AUDIO & TEXT
- Updated the Sit Down pose to be less slouched, and planting feet on the ground.
- Added new minor faction names.
- Updated the “Babies of Empire of Sin” credits section.
- Removed a Metal Ting from the Brass Knuckles SFX.
- Made a change so Thugs don’t all yell at the same time.
- Updated Blood VFX.
- Updated the Cover Icons in the Combat Tutorial popups.
- Updated Loot Crate VFX to be more visible.
- Added new team members to the credits.
- Improved building colors on the world map.
- Fixed Angelo’s combat voice lines.
FIXES
GENERAL
- Added cigar back into Character Select Screen for Al Capone.
- Fixed an issue where Gangsters would continue moving after using a Taxi.
- Fixed 0 notoriety gangsters from being randomly unlocked.
- Fixed some save load issues.
- Fixed an issue where Gangsters would not be healed up when returning from an Injury.
- Fixed an issue where Major Factions that were part of a Joint War would not join the Interior & Exterior Attacks on Marked Buildings.
- Fixed an issue where objects in the Player Safehouse couldn’t be interacted with.
- Fixed Thugs not disappearing after a Loot Crate has been looted by the AI.
- Prevented final offers from being repeated after loading a saved game.
- Reset Gangster/character’s acquired stations when they’re loaded to make sure they have a valid station if their acquired station was moved to an invalid spot/deleted.
- Made controller combat agent selection more precise during combat.
- Fixed Life Lesson bonuses.
- Adjusted the modifier system to allow buildings to refresh income when modifiers are applied.
- Stopped the player from being able to access invalid screens.
- Stopped the tutorial messages from showing on the settings and save screens.
- Fixed an issue where the camera failed to load a building interior when zooming back into the building your crew is in (but instead stays on street view).
- Fixed pseudo Softlock on controller in tutorial after speakeasy when the player entered Movement Cursor mode.
- Stopped the Hire A Crew tutorial steps from firing in quick succession if the player hires both quickly on the first step.
- Fixed “You’re Broke” popup appearing when attempting to hire a dead gangster you can’t afford.
- Fixed issue where a boss, or gangster, would get stuck in a walking speed after combat ended.
- Fixed Black Market breaking when selling everything on a page on controller.
- Mole event is no longer triggered if the mole has since left your crew.
- We have prevented thug factions from adding interior guards via security upgrades.
- Fixed an issue that would happen when your only character was assigned to a safehouse.
MISSION
- CMA Storyline – Fixed the CMA Missions not triggering after the player completed the Boss Storyline.
- Mission characters will no longer sit down in chairs which could cause animation issues when interacted with.
- Stopping players from scrolling to map view while in derelict buildings in Lost & Found, Better To Have Loved and Lost and Part Time Hero missions.
- In The Trenches – Replacing Candace and Brittany in brothel after it’s taken over.
- Boys and his Toys – Fixed an issue where Liam could not be interacted with after the fight and would block mission progress.
- A Friend in Need – Fixed an issue where Marcus would disappear through the floorboards.
- Downhearted Blues – Fixed an issue where the incorrect Cash reward would be displayed when completing the mission.
- Pineapple Primary – Fixed an issue where talking to Bill about Eva after destroying the first two Polling Booths would block the player from blowing up the final booth.
- High Class House – Removed the timer from Sit Down.
- Lost And Found – Fixed mission completing early if bar with Sal is upgraded.
- Word On Street – Fixed the mission not progressing if Jonny falls unconscious after shooting him.
- Clay Pigeon – Fixed the conversation flow with Sal when using the Persuasion Skill Check.
- Clay Pigeon – Fixed the mission using safehouse instead of building name for objective.
- Two Brew – Fixed the mission from failing when the target brewery is taken over without talking to Henry first.
- Queenie Says – Bumpy now joins you in combat.
- Better To Have Loved And Lost – Fixed the mission from autocompleting if derelict for it is taken over during Hammer To Fall mission.
- For Kaiser and Country – Fixed an infinite loop that could occur when talking to Bill if the player had cleared the Brothel in the preceding mission.
- Rumours And Hearsay – Fixed mission failing and throwing multiple errors when derelict gets taken over before it’s used in the mission.
- Two Brew – Added an option if you already have the mash tun.
- The Great Railroad Strike – Fixed an exploit where you could repeatedly talk to Hamilton to get the cash reward.
- Minor grammar fixes in Poached event and Maggie’s missions.
- The Great Railroad Strike – The mission will try to find more generic placement for the guards and crate.
- Fixed thugs not fighting with Eva when blowing up the last polling station in Pineapple Primary.
- Changed modifiers added during missions to show on the reward screen.
- Set gangsters to be involved in missions from the trigger rather than waiting until the mission starts.
- Added check for lieutenant to gangsters involved in missions. Gangsters stationed as a lieutenant will not have their missions fired.
- Racket is no longer removed from the player in Down Hearted Blues, instead it is just closed.
- Fixed Biyu getting lost while following the player.
- Fixed Eva not spawning in For Kaiser And Country.
- Fixed Bloody Brew mission not completing if the placement changed.
- Fixed error updating mission locations when a mission is holding onto a deleted character.
- Fixed issues in St. Clair’s Better To Have Loved And Lost mission.
- Fixed protestors not spawning correctly in Protestors mission.
- Fixed invisible NPC in Four Digits mission.
- Fixed The Family Business final event not firing and the mission never completing.
- Fixed mission not failing if underboss quits, gets fired, dies or is sent away as a mole before talking to the underboss.
- Fixed wrong gender used to refer to boss character in Getting More Personal mission.
- Fixed player being able to talk to Jeremy after choosing Helen in Broken Menagerie.
- Fixed wrong pop up showing if you persuaded Helen to leave after turning on Jeremy in Death Do Us Part.
- Stopped the Big Winner At Your Casino tutorial from firing if events are blocked.
- Made Biyu leave the safehouse once Clay Pigeon is completed.
- Fixed Legacies event not getting the right cash when player is in negative income.
- Fixed Shea being out in the void during protestor mission.
- Fixed Two Brew failing instantly if it spawned at the same time as Gift And The Grain.
- Removed placeholder text in Hugh Miller’s mission.
- Fixed mission journal showing all tabs as interactable at the start of the game, even when there were no missions active.
- Fixed Get Guns mission marker not updating when placement is invalidated in Frankie mission.
- Fixed Bumpy clipping with Nathalie if he gets lost while following you in Who Wants To Live Forever.
- Fixed My Brother’s Keeper showing racket takeover before the racket had been entered.
- Fixed rewards in Protestor Peril mission not showing in journal or reward screen.
- Adjusted mission rewards for Stephanie St. Clair’s mission “Hammer to Fall.”
- Fixed placeholder text appearing when the player had no healing items in Kicking The Habit.
- Stopped The Family Business mission from triggering if the underboss is already involved in a mission.
- Fixed objective text not changing when the speakeasy location changed in Taking Care Of The Neighborhood.
COMBAT
- Fixed the issue where the notoriety notification for killing a mission npc would show guard instead of their name.
- Enemy characters should no longer peek the wrong way, when targeted by a character that is not their current primary focus.
- Target of healing no longer changes to the last actor you hover over when the doctor arrives at the heal location.
- Upgraded old saves where dead factions had lingering diplomatic states.
- You are no longer able to attack faction buildings without being at war.
- Fixed Bull Rush having incorrect AP usage.
- Fixed several animation issues with Suppressing Fire.
- Fixed issues with Skip Move occurring after Strike & Move and Run & Gun Actions.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed Status Effects to become indefinite through use of Ambush.
- Fixed an incorrect animation playing when using the Meat Cleaver melee weapon.
- Fixed enemies that die from bleeding out not counting for Weapon Proficiencies.
- Fixed an issue where a nearby gangster getting Hair Triggered would apply morale effect on a Drunk gangster.
- Fixed an Exploit that would allow Weapon Swapping after ‘Strike and Move’.
- Fixed Choke Points in Casino Interiors.
- Stopped meatpacker racket guards from respawning during the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where Characters being knocked-back two tiles would re-enter cover incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where Characters in full-cover alongside a wall would re-enter cover incorrectly when deselecting an ability that requires a target.
- Fixed an issue where Characters in full-cover behind a pillar would switch sides from an incorrect angle when switching targets where an enemy would be in an effective no-cover position.
- Fixed a soft lock that could occur during combat on the world turn.
- Fixed Area of Effect components not getting removed correctly from multi-select AoE Abilities.
- Allow the player to click through combat agents when using area select abilities.
- Fixed an issue where Santa Muerte wouldn’t activate on the controller.
- Fixed a Softlock when Deep Wounds would Kill a Character that is moving.
- Fix an issue where characters wouldn’t clear their Overwatch or Suppressing Fire effects correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the player is able to attack, or get attacked by, guards they shouldn’t be fighting during the tutorial.
- Removed the Melee attribute.
- Fixed thugs not walking away properly when AI picks up loot crates.
- Made sure the ransack status is cleared from buildings at the end of the tutorial.
- Bosses, when the last target in combat, are now correctly knocked out instead of their hostility changing when Devil’s Breath is used.
- The combat queue now refreshes when characters die.
- Stopped chance of escape when auto-resolving in player’s last safehouse. Added pop-up to warn the player that there is no chance of escape.
- Fixed soft lock on guards having their dead state removed from them.
- Action abilities that start combat but don’t have a target in its AOE range can still start combat by applying an “ill intention radius” to either the action position or target position and find targets within that range and find the one with the lowest faction rating. That target will become the defender in the hostility map which will start combat appropriately.
- Sucker Punch no longer causes an issue on killing a target as it was trying to force a dead character to play a sound.
- Stopped incorrect animation from playing when an enemy was hit by Bull Rush.
- Fixed Blastphemy’s targeting so that the AOE (area of effect) is placed in the correct spot.
- Fixed an issue where AOE was acquired for all ability actions, even if that ability didn’t need an AOE.
- Fixed an issue where the attack option could think an enemy was close enough for combat to start despite that enemy being too far away for combat to start.
- Quickly cycling between targets should no longer put the attacker in an invalid cover state/rotation. Fixed miscellaneous targeting while in full cover issues.
- Ensured dead characters aren’t moved outside when ransacking.
- Fixed characters stuck in the subdued position after combat.
- Made sure healing items that remove Devil’s Plaything don’t kill the possessed character anymore.
- Made sure area select abilities with a range have a smoother selection on the controller.
- Fixed “Save Game” button being non-functional when entering Main Menu at the same time as Combat Alert screen.
- Ensured when players attack a building that they are grouped closer to the door they entered from.
- Fixed the Bleed Out icon being shown in incorrect order of turns.
- Fixed an issue where the area of effect line of sight renderer would not display properly.
- Fixed awkward camera panning when using Shotgun Blast as the first action in combat.
- Made sure Santa Muerte’s target validation doesn’t target enemies as if it can step out.
- Made sure Devil’s Breath can’t be used on bleeding out or knocked out targets.
- Fixed typo in the Stunned behaviour description.
- Fixed issue where combat input prompts could linger on the screen while they were not active.
- Suppressing Fire is no longer able to be used on a character that’s already suppressed.
- All abilities now use their correct AP cost.
- Fixed auto-resolve screen showing empty sections when there are no attackers or no defenders.
- Fixed a soft lock that could happen when an AI character used Strike and Move.
AI (STRATEGIC)
- When police raid a building the message no longer says they defeated your exterior guards before they enter the building.
- Fixed Minor Faction Exploit. Minor Factions now have a cap on how much Alcohol they buy from the player each week.
- Fixed Minor Faction Exploit. Minor factions only accept standing orders of alcohol less than your gross production.
- Fix issues where safehouse guards respawn too quickly after combat.
- Preventing buildings with missions in them being used for sitdowns.
- Fixed trade requests from minor factions not working properly.
- Ensured that AI resumes their patrols correctly after a save and load.
- Ensured that factions cannot be hostile towards themselves.
- Removed the placeholder text showing when breaking the non-aggression pact.
INTERFACE
- Fixed an incorrect war message appearing when declaring war on Minor Factions.
- Fixed an issue where Controller Prompts would not update on the World map.
- Fixed an issue where ‘At war with you’ icons on enemy rackets wouldn’t update if the player is looking at them.
- Fixed an issue where zooming out limits the space the controller cursor can be moved.
- Fixed an issue where World Map buildings would retract again after focusing the window.
- Fixed a spelling error in a Sing Mock event.
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect tooltip would appear when hovering over a hired gangsters Profession.
- Fixed an issue where Defeated parties in an Allied War were still listed as alive in the War tooltip.
- Fixed missing description for the Draw Fire Status Effect tooltip.
- Fixed a refusal message showing wrong information after switching languages when a gangster can’t be hired due to a hate relationship.
- Fixed camera still being inside of a racket after the fight was lost.
- Fixed audio animation issue where the bat was out of sync.
- Fixed upgrade time on the tooltip.
- Fixed cash drop issue when ransacking.
- Fixed the Progress Bar not appearing when giving an Upgrade command through the Radial Menu when the game was Paused.
- Fixed the ‘Mark Target’ tutorial from triggering during Combat.
- Fixes an issue with the action bar not refreshing the available actions properly.
- Fixed issue where command wheel tooltips would fail to display when moving directly between options.
- Made sure tutorial arrows are correct when loading a game.
- Fixed racket icons not updating on minimap after getting ransacked.
- Resolved minimap icons displaying wrong for Available Racket Buildings.
- Made sure all options in the Settings screen are interactable during the tutorial.
- Fixed the Mission interface not displaying properly when at a high zoom level on the World Map.
- Fixed the Auto-Resolve button being selectable when the action was unavailable.
ART, AUDIO & TEXT
- Fixed an issue where escaping combat as Genna would cause an error.
- Fixed an issue where the title for the Missed Payment event was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where the credits for the External QA teams were incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where Description text on certain abilities (e.g. ‘Hunker Down’ or ‘Shotgun Blast’) would fail to scroll on some languages if the English localisation didn’t need scrolling.
- Fixed an issue where Maggie’s death reaction was duplicated.
- Fixed an issue where strings in the Outfit’s guard section to say Lieutenant and Underboss instead of “Guard”.
- Fixed an issue where character voice lines would not play when purchasing racket from the world map.
- Fixed the capitalization of Weapon Proficiency.
- Fixed an issue where Frank Ragan would not play his Boss-killing lines.
- Fixed the Brass Knuckles being held incorrectly when the Melee attack was selected.
- Updated all item and weapon sprites to use Normal Quality compression to avoid artifact issues.
- Fixed a couple of sizing issues with item and weapon sprites.
- Fixed an issue that can occur during a Sit-Down with Stephanie St. Clair due to Lip Sync errors.
- Fixing Al Capone’s eyes in the renders.
- Added some collision to the major stair parts to stop ragdolls from sinking.
- Small string fixes in several Sit-Downs conversations.
- Fixed incorrect text being displayed for Alphonse Capone’s special ability.
- Fixed several typos causing issues in Ragdoll animations.
- Updated texture saturation.
- Fixed Goldie and Maggie’s odd-looking eyes in the character select screen.
- Fixed a grammar issue on injured gangster tooltip when there is 1 day left of injury.
- Fixed VFX playing whenever a poisoned behavior gets added/removed from an actor.
- Fixed shotgun consistency and set the aim animation.
- Fixed success VO playing when auto-resolved combat was lost.
- Fixed a lighting issue on World Map after auto-resolved combat.
- Fixed taxi icons sometimes not being centred on taxis.
- Fixed a missing lipsync in Stephanie St. Clair and Genna’s sitdown.
- Fixed wrong audio line playing in Stephanie St. Clair and Elvira’s sitdown.
- Fixed missing audio in sitdown with Daniel McKee Jackson and Reyna.
- Fixed missing audio for Daniel McKee Jackson and Maggie’s sitdown.
- Fixed several typos.
