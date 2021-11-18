21111801_1.0.1 PatchNote

System
- The language setting has been modified so that it is automatically applied according to the personal setting when the game is launched.
- Fixed the issue of empty slots appearing in the inventory.
Interface
- The layout error of the party HUD in Wild Island has been fixed.
- The interface for receiving requested items from the exchange has been improved.
- Improvements have been made so that you can check the construction time immediately after building a building.
- The problem that the party member's auto-hunt settings could not be properly set on the Wild Island has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue where the output of the ranch building was displayed abnormally.
Game Play
- The problem that the boss of the First Island 4th level 'Wasp Queen' was created in an abnormal location has been fixed.
- An error in the contents of the random box received as a contest screening reward has been corrected.
- Social Coins can now be earned normally through social activities.
- The problem that entry was possible even if the entry fee for the Wild Island was insufficient has been fixed.
Changed files in this update