Blocktopia update for 18 November 2021

21111801_1.0.1 PatchNote

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • The language setting has been modified so that it is automatically applied according to the personal setting when the game is launched.
  • Fixed the issue of empty slots appearing in the inventory.

Interface

  • The layout error of the party HUD in Wild Island has been fixed.
  • The interface for receiving requested items from the exchange has been improved.
  • Improvements have been made so that you can check the construction time immediately after building a building.
  • The problem that the party member's auto-hunt settings could not be properly set on the Wild Island has been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where the output of the ranch building was displayed abnormally.

Game Play

  • The problem that the boss of the First Island 4th level 'Wasp Queen' was created in an abnormal location has been fixed.
  • An error in the contents of the random box received as a contest screening reward has been corrected.
  • Social Coins can now be earned normally through social activities.
  • The problem that entry was possible even if the entry fee for the Wild Island was insufficient has been fixed.

