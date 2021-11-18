Skill Check Update And More

News
With this update, we bring new features and some bug fixes into the game.
We also made our first devlog!
New features
- Skill Check inspired by Dead by Daylight
- Island now has a different shape than square!
- Inland pools of water. The river tiles are now surrounded by sand.
- Fully dynamic side menu with controls
- Sign and rock placement received an overhaul. They can now be moved with WASD/Arrow keys.
- Castle is now hidden! Navigate with the arrow compass
- Music now starts when you open the game
- Player is now always spawned on grass that reveals only nearby tiles
- Hide pools of water
- Highscore annotation appears longer
- Sign key changed from SPACE to Q
- Fog tile is now darker
- After a rock is thrown at a sign, the tile is revealed and the sign is removed
- Mine percentage reduced to 10% to account for inland river tiles (5%)
Bug fixes
- When throw rock, exit throw rock mode
- Temporary sign/rock side menu not disappearing when grass reveals adjacent tiles
- Sign count reduced when mine blown
- Ocean was not big enough for some players. It was expanded
- Volume settings didn't work in-game and until a new game
Changed files in this update