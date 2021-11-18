 Skip to content

Blasting Courier update for 18 November 2021

Skill Check Update And More

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News

With this update, we bring new features and some bug fixes into the game.

We also made our first devlog!

New features

  • Skill Check inspired by Dead by Daylight

  • Island now has a different shape than square!





  • Inland pools of water. The river tiles are now surrounded by sand.





  • Fully dynamic side menu with controls

  • Sign and rock placement received an overhaul. They can now be moved with WASD/Arrow keys.
  • Castle is now hidden! Navigate with the arrow compass

  • Music now starts when you open the game
  • Player is now always spawned on grass that reveals only nearby tiles
  • Hide pools of water
  • Highscore annotation appears longer
  • Sign key changed from SPACE to Q
  • Fog tile is now darker
  • After a rock is thrown at a sign, the tile is revealed and the sign is removed
  • Mine percentage reduced to 10% to account for inland river tiles (5%)

Bug fixes

  • When throw rock, exit throw rock mode
  • Temporary sign/rock side menu not disappearing when grass reveals adjacent tiles
  • Sign count reduced when mine blown
  • Ocean was not big enough for some players. It was expanded
  • Volume settings didn't work in-game and until a new game

