UPDATE (RADIATED SPIDER, NEW INVENTORY AND MORE)

Hello survivors!
this is the last of the "small" updates future updates will be done weekly but with a lot more content.
CHANGES
- Interact icon now shows when you can pick up an item.
- Inventory changed, all Build able items are now separated into their own categories. This makes the
system much more expandable in the future.
When building your base you will no longer have to enter your inventory everytime you wish to place a
wall or building.
Added new enemy type (Radiated spider)
FIXES
- Fixed cooking bread using all of your wheat.
- Fixed sometimes having to crouch to enter your base door.
