Turmoil update for 18 November 2021

3.0.38a - AI hotfix and a shortcut key for purchasing town upgrades

A small hotfix to yesterday’s update to fix some minor bugs.

Changelog
  • The campaign AI will now purchase upgrades in a logical order again, which may slightly impact difficulty. Shout-out to Stuff+ for pointing this out. Yes, the AI does need to purchase upgrades in order to improve their profits.
  • Town upgrade scroll tooltip now appears on the correct position for resolutions other than 1920x1080
  • You can now use the enter key to purchase upgrades in town when selected.

