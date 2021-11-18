3.0.38a - AI hotfix and a shortcut key for purchasing town upgrades

A small hotfix to yesterday’s update to fix some minor bugs.
Changelog
- The campaign AI will now purchase upgrades in a logical order again, which may slightly impact difficulty. Shout-out to Stuff+ for pointing this out. Yes, the AI does need to purchase upgrades in order to improve their profits.
- Town upgrade scroll tooltip now appears on the correct position for resolutions other than 1920x1080
- You can now use the enter key to purchase upgrades in town when selected.
Changed files in this update