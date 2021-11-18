-Movement code fully revised again from the ground up for gamepad's sake. Should be fine now while keeping wall sliding, and no inter-cardinal speed boosting.
-Menu inputs for gamepads fully reworked.
-New area is now locked by the new key item acquired after a certain bossfight.
-Luck coin exp and vitae bonus is now fully functional, it DOES stack with overkill bonuses.
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 18 November 2021
#Patch 12
