Skautfold: Knight's End update for 18 November 2021

#Patch 12

Patch 12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Movement code fully revised again from the ground up for gamepad's sake. Should be fine now while keeping wall sliding, and no inter-cardinal speed boosting.

-Menu inputs for gamepads fully reworked.

-New area is now locked by the new key item acquired after a certain bossfight.

-Luck coin exp and vitae bonus is now fully functional, it DOES stack with overkill bonuses.

