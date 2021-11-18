Dyson Sphere Program Patch Notes 0.8.23.9808

Good day, engineers!
In this patch, we are bringing you a new function: "Traffic Monitor". Literally, It will display the amount that cargo is passing through the production line. You will not only be able to monitor the passing radio by reading the number, but also hearing its alarm sound.
...... hmm? Why does it sound like a piano?
[Version 0.8.23.9808]
Features:
- Added Traffic Monitor. You can build it on the conveyor belt to monitor the status of the production line.
- Added Global Alert System. You can activate this feature to monitor the status of some buildings, for example, to see if the last smelter is working.
- Add full icon option. You can select various icons for Blueprints, Conveyor Belt, Traffic Monitor, including alarm signals, items, recipes, technologies, upgrades, etc.
- Added Global Alert function for Traffic Monitors.
- Added Speaker function to the Traffic Monitors. You can configure alert conditions and other parameters.
- Added 24 new tones to the speaker. This includes 5 alarms and 19 instrument sounds.
Changes:
- After landing on a planet, the navigation line for the planet's direction will be automatically removed.
- When exiting Dismantle / Upgrade Mode, the range operation (F2) will be automatically reset to a single point operation (F1) to prevent subsequent malfunctions.
- If the plant is destroyed while building, there will be a special effect of destroying the plant.
Balance:
- Changed the "Automated Maximum Stack" of raw materials from 20 to 4 in Matrix Lab manufacturing mode, while the maximum stack for manual operation remains unchanged. The purpose of the change is to accelerate the warm-up speed of the production line.
- Change the "Automated Maximum Stack" of raw materials in each manufacturing plant from 5 times the recipe demand to 3 times, and the "Maximum Stack" of raw materials for manual operation of the smelter to 50 times. The purpose of the change is to accelerate the warm-up speed of production lines.
- Increase the limit of the number of blueprint buildings in each mass construction level.
Bugfix:
- Fixed the bug that the amount UI was wrong when using the Mining Machine to cover the veins in infinite resource mode. All UI displays under infinite resources mode were also modified.
Thank you for your continuing support! You can send your feedback in Discord and Google Form! See you next time!
