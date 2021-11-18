 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 18 November 2021

The Tenants Patch 0.7d

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Disabled the in-game Halloween Event. Reverted the main menu to a less spooky state. Count Dracoola shall return next year!
  • Fixed an optimization regression that decreased the game's performance due the introduction of color variants.
  • Fixed more issues related to mismatching property addresses. Implemented a recovery fix for affected save files.
  • Fixed an issue with the Mayor Gig tutorial locking up when using the new Exit & Renovate feature.
  • Fixed an issue with Uncle Steve's position when cleaning in a few cases.
  • Fixed an issue with the item storage not being available in tenant requests.
  • Fixed an issue with highlighting Beauty Salon's windows.
  • Fixed an issue with Oriental Doors staying partially open.
Jobs
  • Fixed an issue with jobs not always being generated when switching to a different district.
  • Fixed issues related to jobs requiring locked items. Implemented a recovery fix for affected save files.
  • Fixed an issue with Shopping Mall's job requirements.

