The Tenants Patch 0.7d

General
- Disabled the in-game Halloween Event. Reverted the main menu to a less spooky state. Count Dracoola shall return next year!
- Fixed an optimization regression that decreased the game's performance due the introduction of color variants.
- Fixed more issues related to mismatching property addresses. Implemented a recovery fix for affected save files.
- Fixed an issue with the Mayor Gig tutorial locking up when using the new Exit & Renovate feature.
- Fixed an issue with Uncle Steve's position when cleaning in a few cases.
- Fixed an issue with the item storage not being available in tenant requests.
- Fixed an issue with highlighting Beauty Salon's windows.
- Fixed an issue with Oriental Doors staying partially open.
Jobs
- Fixed an issue with jobs not always being generated when switching to a different district.
- Fixed issues related to jobs requiring locked items. Implemented a recovery fix for affected save files.
- Fixed an issue with Shopping Mall's job requirements.
Changed files in this update