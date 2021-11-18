 Skip to content

Kathy Rain: Director's Cut update for 18 November 2021

Patch v.1.0.2.5102 released, including a Russian translation!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog:
  • Added Russian language support
  • Fixed a rare soft lock related to picking up the envelope on the floor and spam skipping
  • Resolved some fade issues related to skipping in the final forest scenes
  • Kathy should no longer sometimes give an invalid denial message when combining tapes with the dictaphone
  • When leaving the computer and using the controller, the virtual keyboard now properly fades out
  • A certain door can no longer be lockpicked more than once
  • Hotspots for two invisible characters should no longer appear off screen in the nature reserve on ultrawide aspects
  • Various small translation tweaks and improvements

