Patch v.1.0.2.5102 released, including a Russian translation!

Changelog:
- Added Russian language support
- Fixed a rare soft lock related to picking up the envelope on the floor and spam skipping
- Resolved some fade issues related to skipping in the final forest scenes
- Kathy should no longer sometimes give an invalid denial message when combining tapes with the dictaphone
- When leaving the computer and using the controller, the virtual keyboard now properly fades out
- A certain door can no longer be lockpicked more than once
- Hotspots for two invisible characters should no longer appear off screen in the nature reserve on ultrawide aspects
- Various small translation tweaks and improvements
