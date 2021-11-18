Win a Taylock skin in the next Blastzone Challenge: Quick Draw Edition!

Challenge yourself with the Blastzone Challenge: Quick Draw Edition this weekend!

For this one, we're upping the ante and putting a bounty out. Any and all players that can can manage to win 10 times in the challenge, will unlock Taylock and his bandana skin to use in the game! How about it? are you up for the challenge?

Besides the pros, this challenge will also include a lottery, as 3 lucky cowboys within the top 50 will receive the skin as a gift. So climb to the top for the prize, or top 50 for the ones who are feelin' lucky.

All players are eligible to participate in this one. This time all matches in the challenge will be in the Quick Draw mode. Each win will earn you blasts, and a spot on the highlighted leaderboard, but if you lose 5 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!

Mode: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Rank Requirement: Open to all!

Open to all! Entrance: 20 Blasts

20 Blasts Chances: 5 Losses

5 Losses Rewards: 3 blasts per win, Taylock Skin (after 10 wins)

Event Times: