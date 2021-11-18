Arma 3 Creator DLC: Western Sahara is out now

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Together with third-party developer Rotators Collective, we're announcing today the release of the Arma 3 Creator DLC: Western Sahara. The new content is presented in a trailer.

YouTube

Set in the year 2036, Western Sahara takes you to Sefrou-Ramal – a province in the fictional country of Argana. This region has been a hotbed of conflict for many years due to rival tribes, underfunded peacekeeping forces, and a foreign military presence. Here, you will be able to choose from several official singleplayer and/or multiplayer scenarios. This includes the open-world scenario "Extraction", which brings back the "ION Services" private military company faction from Arma 2 for a combat search and rescue mission. The DLC also provides new weapons, vehicle variants, clothing, and gear.

The Western Sahara DLC is now available on Steam for $6.99 USD (€6.99 EUR / £5.99 GBP). If you purchase the DLC within the first week of its release (before November 25), you will receive a 15% launch discount (price with discount applied: $5.94 USD / €5.94 EUR / £5.09 GBP). The Arma 3 base game is currently on sale at 75% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681170/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_Western_Sahara/

Key features of the Western Sahara DLC:

100 km2 Sefrou-Ramal terrain

Armed forces: ION Services, SFIA, Tura, UNA, NATO Desert

4 weapons & 1 static weapon

9 vehicle variants

Gun drone, portable ballistic shield, various masks

Open-world scenario: "Extraction" (singleplayer and co-op multiplayer)

Multiplayer mode: "King of the Dunes" (competitive multiplayer)

Multiplayer mode: "Last Stand" (co-op multiplayer)

Showcase: "ION Weapon Systems" (singleplayer scenario)

2 time trial races (singleplayer challenges)

Various additional content

Visit the DLC's store page for a full overview of the content.

To keep track of all the latest Arma 3 news, be sure to follow the game on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Steam.

See you in-game!

Bohemia Interactive & Rotators Collective

Frequently Asked Questions