Arma 3 Creator DLC: Western Sahara is out now

Together with third-party developer Rotators Collective, we're announcing today the release of the Arma 3 Creator DLC: Western Sahara. The new content is presented in a trailer.
Set in the year 2036, Western Sahara takes you to Sefrou-Ramal – a province in the fictional country of Argana. This region has been a hotbed of conflict for many years due to rival tribes, underfunded peacekeeping forces, and a foreign military presence. Here, you will be able to choose from several official singleplayer and/or multiplayer scenarios. This includes the open-world scenario "Extraction", which brings back the "ION Services" private military company faction from Arma 2 for a combat search and rescue mission. The DLC also provides new weapons, vehicle variants, clothing, and gear.
The Western Sahara DLC is now available on Steam for $6.99 USD (€6.99 EUR / £5.99 GBP). If you purchase the DLC within the first week of its release (before November 25), you will receive a 15% launch discount (price with discount applied: $5.94 USD / €5.94 EUR / £5.09 GBP). The Arma 3 base game is currently on sale at 75% off.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681170/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_Western_Sahara/
Key features of the Western Sahara DLC:
- 100 km2 Sefrou-Ramal terrain
- Armed forces: ION Services, SFIA, Tura, UNA, NATO Desert
- 4 weapons & 1 static weapon
- 9 vehicle variants
- Gun drone, portable ballistic shield, various masks
- Open-world scenario: "Extraction" (singleplayer and co-op multiplayer)
- Multiplayer mode: "King of the Dunes" (competitive multiplayer)
- Multiplayer mode: "Last Stand" (co-op multiplayer)
- Showcase: "ION Weapon Systems" (singleplayer scenario)
- 2 time trial races (singleplayer challenges)
- Various additional content
Visit the DLC's store page for a full overview of the content.
Bohemia Interactive & Rotators Collective
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is Arma 3 Creator DLC?
Creator DLC is a label for original Arma 3 projects made by third-party developers and published by Bohemia Interactive. This program enables external talent to earn a financial reward for their work, while players get to enjoy more new quality content. For more information, please visit the Arma 3 website.
- Why is Creator DLC optional to install?
We have decided to make it optional to have the Creator DLC data installed. This is mainly to avoid regular Arma 3 installations from requiring a lot more additional hard-drive storage, even for those who have not purchased a Creator DLC. Additionally, a Creator DLC's theme or setting might be very different from regular Arma 3 or not everyone might want it to be visible in their game.
- How do I launch Western Sahara?
You will need to visit the DLC section in the Arma 3 Launcher, make sure Western Sahara is owned and loaded, then launch the game by clicking the PLAY button.
- Can I still play together with people who do not own the DLC in multiplayer?
To enable non-owners to still play on multiplayer servers that make use of Western Sahara content, Rotators Collective has published a "compatibility data for non-owners" via the Steam Workshop. Be aware that access to the DLC's premium Sefrou-Ramal terrain and scenarios remain exclusive to owners of the DLC. Restrictions to the use of non-owned content also apply.
