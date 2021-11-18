 Skip to content

Shattle Playtest update for 18 November 2021

0.0.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Collision issue with road curbes fixed.
  • Tunnel system overhaul with new props and one new bunker system
  • Merged items in the Shelter for better preformance
  • Small changes with loot and props in Shelter
  • Modification with footsteps sounds ( bit louder )
  • Updated destruction on houses with bigger holes and no floating window frames.
  • Shorter Craftings times on crafted recipies
  • Player / Loot UI Overhaul with Shattle fonts and UI sound effects.
  • All lootable items have an overhaul in names / short names and descriptions.
  • Heavy medic items cannot attach any more to quick slots for spamming health boost.
  • New headshot hit marker sound effect.
  • Fixed scoreboard issue when reconnecting to a server

