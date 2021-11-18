- Collision issue with road curbes fixed.
- Tunnel system overhaul with new props and one new bunker system
- Merged items in the Shelter for better preformance
- Small changes with loot and props in Shelter
- Modification with footsteps sounds ( bit louder )
- Updated destruction on houses with bigger holes and no floating window frames.
- Shorter Craftings times on crafted recipies
- Player / Loot UI Overhaul with Shattle fonts and UI sound effects.
- All lootable items have an overhaul in names / short names and descriptions.
- Heavy medic items cannot attach any more to quick slots for spamming health boost.
- New headshot hit marker sound effect.
- Fixed scoreboard issue when reconnecting to a server
Shattle Playtest update for 18 November 2021
0.0.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
