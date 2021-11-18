Alpha 2.4c - Last Update before November Sale

Made a few changes here and there
You can now use the mouse to control the UI in the game.
What's new
- Added full mouse and controller/keyboard to the game's GUI, except the Options Screen which still requires a mouse.
- New Arrows and Notes.
- A new song, Fight or Flight.
- Added some simple tweaks to the GUI.
- A new cover image for KneoX Character.
- A few other minor changes.
If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server! :)
Changed files in this update