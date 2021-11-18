 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rhythm Brawl update for 18 November 2021

Alpha 2.4c - Last Update before November Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 7735797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made a few changes here and there

You can now use the mouse to control the UI in the game.

What's new

  • Added full mouse and controller/keyboard to the game's GUI, except the Options Screen which still requires a mouse.
  • New Arrows and Notes.
  • A new song, Fight or Flight.
  • Added some simple tweaks to the GUI.
  • A new cover image for KneoX Character.
  • A few other minor changes.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server! :)

Changed files in this update

Rhythm Brawl Windows Depot 1729901
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Mac Depot 1729902
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Linux Depot 1729903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.