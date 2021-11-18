Hello hello !
No I am not dead, I am actually quite busy ! I haven’t been updating every day or chatting much, but I wrote down every single bug / comment !
So today’s update should contain everything we’ve been talking about with a few players
Enjoy the game and share it with your friends if you like it ! :)
Changes
- You can now resupply supply ships using a supply ship.
- Made the yellow circle of supply ships bigger so it would be more visible (was hidden beneath the counter before).
- I have nerfed a bit the transfer unit feature, you cannot transfer units that have performed actions during their turn anymore. Someone found an exploit where you could play the unit’s turn, transfer it to another country, then this unit could go on from there, then re transfer unit, re play it, etc. Not possible anymore.
- You can now deploy ground units at naval reinforcement tiles. So will the AI. Beware :)
Fixes
- Added the Modlin Fortress to Poland in Europe 39 and Campaign of Poland campaign scenario.
- Modifications to Operation Weserburung campaign scenario.
- Bruges isn’t a harbour type of tile.
- Modifications to Belgium, Luxembourg, France and the Netherlands on all Europe maps.
- You could not resupply planes at reinforcement tiles.
- Supply ships would target themselves.
- Almost never raining on maps that had more than 1 day per turn.
- Recon ground units in landing crafts seeing 2 tiles away just like if they were on the ground. Should have been 1.
- AIs ships kind of bugged when they needed to go back to a harbour for repair. They would stay around but not really close enough to be able to resupply.
- Another bug with ships and the AI in general, not moving or moving 1 tile left and right or being completely useless.
- AI generals in landing craft never really moving anywhere.
- AI trains / armoured trains not moving in some cases.
Changed files in this update