New build V0.6.58

- Added police pursuit.
- Changed the location of the start of the new game.
- Fixed UI bugs.
- Fixed a bug with doubling the boss when restarting his championship from the reward menu.
- Added the accrual of additional experience points for completing championships.
- Changed time trial podium results.
- We have carried out work to improve the AI of opponents.
- Added a sound alert for low "health" cars.
- Enhanced nitro.
- Added a beep sound for the player and the ability to customize it in the garage menu.
- Added random weather.
- Increased the size of checkpoints.
- Fixed a bug in the characteristics of the boss - Dylan.
- Fixed a bug with VFX when colliding with a wall.
- Added display of racers and police on the mini map.
- Fixed a bug with the disappearance of turbine flames from rivals.
- Fixed a bug with rivals falling on the side.
- Added new volume settings.
- Fixed a bug with the sound of the engine when moving to the next race.
- Fixed a bug with repeating the dialogue with the boss when taking an excessive (next) level of experience.
- Fixed a bug with the impossibility of starting an event if the car breaks down.
- Fixed localization errors.
- Fixed a bug with incomplete clearing of memory when restarting a new game.
- Carried out work on the balance of cars of different classes of braking.
- Fixed a bug with the continuation of movement during the start of the race.
Changed files in this update