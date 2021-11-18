 Skip to content

Midnight Legends update for 18 November 2021

New build V0.6.58

Share · View all patches · Build 7735645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added police pursuit.
  • Changed the location of the start of the new game.
  • Fixed UI bugs.
  • Fixed a bug with doubling the boss when restarting his championship from the reward menu.
  • Added the accrual of additional experience points for completing championships.
  • Changed time trial podium results.
  • We have carried out work to improve the AI ​​of opponents.
  • Added a sound alert for low "health" cars.
  • Enhanced nitro.
  • Added a beep sound for the player and the ability to customize it in the garage menu.
  • Added random weather.
  • Increased the size of checkpoints.
  • Fixed a bug in the characteristics of the boss - Dylan.
  • Fixed a bug with VFX when colliding with a wall.
  • Added display of racers and police on the mini map.
  • Fixed a bug with the disappearance of turbine flames from rivals.
  • Fixed a bug with rivals falling on the side.
  • Added new volume settings.
  • Fixed a bug with the sound of the engine when moving to the next race.
  • Fixed a bug with repeating the dialogue with the boss when taking an excessive (next) level of experience.
  • Fixed a bug with the impossibility of starting an event if the car breaks down.
  • Fixed localization errors.
  • Fixed a bug with incomplete clearing of memory when restarting a new game.
  • Carried out work on the balance of cars of different classes of braking.
  • Fixed a bug with the continuation of movement during the start of the race.

