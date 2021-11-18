RAILROADS Online! - build 211118

changelog:
-added nullpointer checks for save game
-added nullpointer checks for exiting a vehicle
-added nullpointer checks for oil treminal
-set replication distance for spouts, chutes, cranes
-improved reverser direction code
-fixed UI compressor: the UI shows the percentage of it's handvalve
-fixed UI generator: the UI shows the percentage of it's handvalve
-fixed firewood depot collision: the firewood depot enables it's collision after it is placed in the world
-fixed tools: tools are accepted at the Freight Depot
-fixed boxcar roof: tool crates can no longer get stuck on the roof
-fixed tool crate crane: moved crane further to the edge of the platform so nearby boxcars can be properly loaded
-lowered crude oil spawn rate
-increased crude oil spout yaw speed
-adjusted coal hitbox at the factory building
-increased attenuation radius of whistles to 500m (whistle should be heared as long as the client can see the engine)
-improved spline FPS performance
-added LODs for all splines
