RAILROADS Online! update for 18 November 2021

RAILROADS Online! - build 211118

Share · View all patches · Build 7735618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changelog:

-added nullpointer checks for save game

-added nullpointer checks for exiting a vehicle

-added nullpointer checks for oil treminal

-set replication distance for spouts, chutes, cranes

-improved reverser direction code

-fixed UI compressor: the UI shows the percentage of it's handvalve

-fixed UI generator: the UI shows the percentage of it's handvalve

-fixed firewood depot collision: the firewood depot enables it's collision after it is placed in the world

-fixed tools: tools are accepted at the Freight Depot

-fixed boxcar roof: tool crates can no longer get stuck on the roof

-fixed tool crate crane: moved crane further to the edge of the platform so nearby boxcars can be properly loaded

-lowered crude oil spawn rate

-increased crude oil spout yaw speed

-adjusted coal hitbox at the factory building

-increased attenuation radius of whistles to 500m (whistle should be heared as long as the client can see the engine)

-improved spline FPS performance

-added LODs for all splines

