Signals update for 18 November 2021

Patchnotes - 1.0.13 - Nov 18th, 2021

Patchnotes - 1.0.13 - Nov 18th, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You no longer have to press building shortcut keys multiple times to place the same building.
  • When un-pausing the game the time speed will now return to what it was before instead of 1.
  • Fixed an issue where Chapter 3 Back to Menu button would sometimes not work.
  • Fixed an issue where certain keyboard keys could not be used in the Settings>Input section.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed invalid characters in the Target Framerate setting box.
  • Fixed an issue where the score tracking in run mode was not always granting the Perfectionist achievement.

Signals Content Depot 1661181
Signals - Linux Depot 1661182
