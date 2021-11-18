- You no longer have to press building shortcut keys multiple times to place the same building.
- When un-pausing the game the time speed will now return to what it was before instead of 1.
- Fixed an issue where Chapter 3 Back to Menu button would sometimes not work.
- Fixed an issue where certain keyboard keys could not be used in the Settings>Input section.
- Fixed an issue that allowed invalid characters in the Target Framerate setting box.
- Fixed an issue where the score tracking in run mode was not always granting the Perfectionist achievement.
Signals update for 18 November 2021
Patchnotes - 1.0.13 - Nov 18th, 2021
