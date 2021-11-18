 Skip to content

Bulkhead update for 18 November 2021

Improved Performance

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix:
  • fps no longer drops when loading the minotaur

add:

  • engine switch to 4.27

Changed files in this update

Bulkhead Content Depot 1467671
