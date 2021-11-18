1.6.0 released - NVIDIA Image Scaling is here!

Added another great upscaler - NIS (NVIDIA Image Scaling).
Notes:
The sharpness setting is unified for both FSR and NIS in the range [0–1.0], where 1.0 is the maximum sharpness.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update