 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lossless Scaling update for 18 November 2021

1.6.0 released - NVIDIA Image Scaling is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7735103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added another great upscaler - NIS (NVIDIA Image Scaling).

Notes:

The sharpness setting is unified for both FSR and NIS in the range [0–1.0], where 1.0 is the maximum sharpness.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Lossless Scaling Content Depot 993091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.