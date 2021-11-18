 Skip to content

PP Puncher update for 18 November 2021

Beta 1.5 - PP-Net Invasion

Share · View all patches · Build 7735034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Area - France... with a twist! Beat the shit out of smelly frogs and reach brenn's homeplace!

Changelog:

  • New Area with its "storyline" (I couldn't bring myself to make new music for it, only the area theme is new)
  • New Mech mechanic
  • New relics
  • Studio animation startup screen / E for Pudding
  • Unlockable Jukebox menu
  • Other new side content
  • Kill count stat + achievement
  • High numbers display optimization
  • PP Music Easter Egg
  • Ram optimization? The game now doesn't load every single asset at startup
  • Bug fixes

The game's developement is paused for the time being because of other projects such as finishing my album (hopefully it sounds like real music this time) and finding a job now that my studies have ended.

