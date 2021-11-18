Beta 1.5 - PP-Net Invasion

New Area - France... with a twist! Beat the shit out of smelly frogs and reach brenn's homeplace!
Changelog:
- New Area with its "storyline" (I couldn't bring myself to make new music for it, only the area theme is new)
- New Mech mechanic
- New relics
- Studio animation startup screen / E for Pudding
- Unlockable Jukebox menu
- Other new side content
- Kill count stat + achievement
- High numbers display optimization
- PP Music Easter Egg
- Ram optimization? The game now doesn't load every single asset at startup
- Bug fixes
The game's developement is paused for the time being because of other projects such as finishing my album (hopefully it sounds like real music this time) and finding a job now that my studies have ended.
