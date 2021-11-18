 Skip to content

Avorion update for 18 November 2021

Patch 2.0.10 is now live!

Gameplay

  • Added new option to free play mode to have building knowledge limit only block materials and not processing power

  • Added more ways to acquire building knowledge

    • Building knowledge can now be bought for ores at Resource Depots
    • Building knowledge can now be bought at a Smuggler's Outpost for a lot of money
    • Building Knowledge can now be found in stashes and hackable containers

  • Starting at Titanium, with each material tier you can now found +4 ships (up from +2 Naonite; +3 Trinium; +3 Xanion; +4 Ogonite)

Balancing

  • Increased jump range added by hyperspace blocks by 50%

UI

  • Improved highlighting in tutorial
  • Updated localizations

Bugfixes

"Bug fixes marked with [UBR] are from user bug reports. Thank you very much for reporting and keep it up! :)"

  • Fixed crashes in the package mission

  • Fixed a crash when a station that is currently pulling a ship to its dock is deleted

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where alliance relations weren't considered when interacting with resistance outposts

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where boarding a pirate ship could result in non finishable events

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where wrong sector was displayed in a dialog in investigate missing freighters mission

    • Pirates now also attack players when they are in an alliance ship in investigate freighters mission

  • [UBR] Added missing header and sender to insurance mail

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where patrolling ships with a velocity bypass installed travelled really far into the distance

  • [UBR] Fixed issue where allies couldn't get organized with alliance relations

  • [UBR] Fixed repair order sometimes using armed turrets on allied targets

  • [UBR] Fixed craft's weapon overview resetting scroll position on every update

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where coaxial turret shots instantly collided with the shooting ship when flying in the direction of the shot

  • [UBR] Fixed an exploit where ships without captains could mine a whole sector

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where salvage AI couldn't use MultiHarvest turret properly

  • Fixed players getting stuck in the tutorial while building

  • Fixed a rare issue where players could get stuck in the tutorial when the torpedo from the pirate didn't hit them

  • Fixed possible crash on sector change

  • Fixed a crash where scaling with mouse not hovering over ship in block brush crashed the game

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where torpedo weapon groups could not be unassigned

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the financial records of a factory weren't updated correctly when configured to buy/sell with other stations in the sector

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where operations that remove goods from the cargo bay could return and still have some of those goods

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where turrets were not removed when changing the block material they were placed on to something too low

  • Fixed a potential crash in bulletins for the bountyhunt mission

  • Fixed an issue when trying to buy items with the drone

  • [UBR] Fixed a crash in Travel Operation UI

  • Improved highlighting of mission targets in complete collection mission

