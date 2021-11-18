- New special building: Graveyard
- Update to Unity 2021.2 (out of beta)
- Fixed a number of small details (goat positioning and animations, wall colliders, etc.)
- Fixed animal pathfinding - chickens, goats and rabbits should no longer leave their pens
- Code cleanups in the background
- Status icons now show up correctly even on lower quality settings
- Correct assign icon on carpenter and mason
- Activated diagnostics to find errors faster and better
Black Forest update for 18 November 2021
Graveyard - and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
