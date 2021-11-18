 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 18 November 2021

Graveyard - and bugfixes

Build 7734832

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New special building: Graveyard
  • Update to Unity 2021.2 (out of beta)
  • Fixed a number of small details (goat positioning and animations, wall colliders, etc.)
  • Fixed animal pathfinding - chickens, goats and rabbits should no longer leave their pens
  • Code cleanups in the background
  • Status icons now show up correctly even on lower quality settings
  • Correct assign icon on carpenter and mason
  • Activated diagnostics to find errors faster and better

