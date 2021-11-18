Patch 0.6.2.4

This is another mini-patch:
- It improves hauling and gets rid of a bug related to items not being hauled. This had to do with items being stuck underground or in the air. (Items in this condition will re-adjust themselves automatically.)
- Fixes none-overlapping backgrounds. This happened if your chosen biome was grasslands and the one directly north was not. This has been fixed and affected areas will automatically adjust.
- It also fixed moon phases. A full cycle will be one season, which was always intended I just did the math wrong, my bad!
Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias
PS: The version uploaded yesterday has been set to previous_stableish under Betas, in case this one causes something unforseen.
Changed files in this update