Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.6.1

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.6.1
New Quests
- New intermediate quests and daily quests have been added.
Intermediate Quests
- The intermediate quests will appear after the Beginner Quests.
As you complete quests, you will be able to learn and practice various skills depending on your level.
Daily Quests
- Daily quests are unlocked by completing Beginner Quests.
Complete the quests every day to get a certain amount of currency.
Shot UI
- A shot UI has been added. It indicates what kind of goal has been scored during a match play (Layup / Dunk / Clean Shot / 3-Points / Power Shot).
Bot
- The overall bot AI logic has been improved.
Perks
- A perk setting UI has been added to the locker. You can change the perks without entering each item category.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
