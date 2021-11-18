 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Swing Dunk update for 18 November 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7734359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.6.1

 

New Quests

  • New intermediate quests and daily quests have been added.

Intermediate Quests

  • The intermediate quests will appear after the Beginner Quests.

    As you complete quests, you will be able to learn and practice various skills depending on your level.

Daily Quests

  • Daily quests are unlocked by completing Beginner Quests.

    Complete the quests every day to get a certain amount of currency.

 

Shot UI

  • A shot UI has been added. It indicates what kind of goal has been scored during a match play (Layup / Dunk / Clean Shot / 3-Points / Power Shot).

Bot

  • The overall bot AI logic has been improved.

Perks

  •  A perk setting UI has been added to the locker. You can change the perks without entering each item category.

 

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Swing Dunk Content Depot 1477631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.