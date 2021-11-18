Update - Nov. 17

Hi all,
This update is mostly an incremental update, meant to address a few balance issues and bugs I had been sitting on. The most notable ones are the ability to Ctrl-click single tile structures, like dugouts or artillery pits, so that you no longer have to issue them one at a time. On top of that, I've improved the tooltip that appears in the top right of the screen when building things or performing actions, which should hopefully make things a bit clearer.
Bugfixes/Changes:
- Intervals are now three minutes instead of two.
- Fixed bug in which units supplying areas would just stand there endlessly.
- Enemy AI will now rush reserves to the front during offensives to prevent breakthroughs.
- New buttons in the top-right corner can show off morale, readiness, cohesion, and numbers at a glance.
- Units now slowly regain men when resting in dugouts regardless of whether convalescents are available or not.
- You can now hold Ctrl when adding single tile buildings (hospitals, kitchens, etc) in order to continue laying them down.
- Fixed debug text showing up in the top right of the screen if hotkeys were pressed in incorrect order.
- Added more detail to text in top right when performing construction or drag-based orders such as ground attack orders.
- Fixed occasional crash bug when resupplying HQ units.
- Fixed crash when generating an NCO for a platoon that has reached max experience.
Thanks for playing!
