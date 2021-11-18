 Skip to content

异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 18 November 2021

T5 Update 5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Dark torch reduces probability of occurrence
  2. The black hole shrinks, the black hole no longer absorbs the bullet but decelerates it
  3. Reduced the chance of chest monsters appearing, and reduced the chance of lower quality items dropping from superior chests
  4. Alysa's block duration increased from 0.3 to 0.4 seconds
  5. Teleport with staffs and spellbooks can now be cancelled by right clicking
  6. The pictorial book is available. The content of the pictorial book must be encountered at least once to unlock the information
  7. Killing bosses can drop special loot with a 50% chance of dropping an Fantasy stone.
  8. The space temple is now available and can be strengthened by spending divine gold and fantasy stone

    -Properties Increase: All characters can share the effects of reinforcement

    -Ability Increase: Only specified character can benefit from the enhancement, and a specified number of boss drops must be collected to level up (boss drops will not be consumed).
  9. Character exclusive weapons are still being debugged and will be implemented in the next update

