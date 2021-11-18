- Dark torch reduces probability of occurrence
- The black hole shrinks, the black hole no longer absorbs the bullet but decelerates it
- Reduced the chance of chest monsters appearing, and reduced the chance of lower quality items dropping from superior chests
- Alysa's block duration increased from 0.3 to 0.4 seconds
- Teleport with staffs and spellbooks can now be cancelled by right clicking
- The pictorial book is available. The content of the pictorial book must be encountered at least once to unlock the information
- Killing bosses can drop special loot with a 50% chance of dropping an Fantasy stone.
- The space temple is now available and can be strengthened by spending divine gold and fantasy stone
-Properties Increase: All characters can share the effects of reinforcement
-Ability Increase: Only specified character can benefit from the enhancement, and a specified number of boss drops must be collected to level up (boss drops will not be consumed).
- Character exclusive weapons are still being debugged and will be implemented in the next update
异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 18 November 2021
T5 Update 5.0
