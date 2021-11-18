 Skip to content

Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 18 November 2021

Additional Fixes

Build 7733750

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the next event wouldn't trigger after inspecting the engagement ring.
  • Did some work on the lighting on the intro level. Some more work will be done but the level is a little less bright and casts more dynamic shadows.
  • Modified the heart beat so that it's not constantly playing during the plushie level but instead only at specific moments.
  • The creaking doors can no longer be opened until they are ready preventing them from opening into a locked state.
  • Input is now disabled on all cinematics where the camera is changing from the character to a cinematic.
  • A very minor jumpscare was added after the birthday hat just to provide a little uneasiness.
  • Removed a hand icon that would appear when approaching the Plushie in the Soup barrel.

