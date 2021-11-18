 Skip to content

Crazy Ludo update for 18 November 2021

Version optimization -- V1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The aircraft's skill performance has been partially optimized.

————————————————————————————————————

Dear players, we apologize for the unpleasant experience brought to you by the data rollback, and hereby compensate all players with a large gift pack (including a plane for each of the game's existing categories, etc.). The compensation activity will end at 24:00 on November 26, 2021 Beijing time.

Changed files in this update

tetris Content Depot 1645151
  • Loading history…
