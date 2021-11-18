 Skip to content

The Wild at Heart update for 18 November 2021

"Field Guide Update" Week 1 Patch (1.1.1.0)

Build 7733635

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Urgent fix to Chinese dialogue and text being broken and unreadable throughout the game, as of version 1.1. Big apologies for that!
  • Fixed some missing characters in Japanese and Korean, as of version 1.1.
  • Greatly improved inventory sorting! Now crafted items group together by type, the types are ordered by most frequently used, and Pips always sort to the back.
  • Fixed localization issue where the Play Style UI subheader would show the an ID for non-English languages.
  • Fixed soft lock for players that had already defeated the Buff Puff + Knightcaps in Sunken Grotto, then updated to version 1.1, and then tried to walk back through that room. (We added a new visual tutorial for this fight, but forgot to make sure the player hadn't already finished the fight!)
  • Fixed issue where Temp Hearts wouldn't apply to Passive if Player already had some.
  • Fixed a rare a soft lock that could occur if a Shiny Rock call came in right as a separate cutscene was starting.
  • Fixed the climbing animation not playing if initiating a climb during character switch animation.
  • Fixed a bug where quick-crafting a Hearty Meal from three Poop Fruit would instead produce a Mush Sammy.
  • Fixed a Map issue where one of the lost Greenshield markers could show up before it should have, if the player stepped into Wispwagon in Chapter 1.
  • Fixed Spriteling emote icons not fading out anymore, as of 1.1.
  • Fixed Spritelings becoming unresponsive after the Rattlebrook "reunite" scene, if they were carrying any resources when the cutscene started.
  • Fixed issues with Faeflies drifting by in a straight line after cutscenes, ignoring player and Spritelings.
  • Fixed some Map fog slightly overlapping into adjacent areas.
  • Small optimization to large amounts of Scrap and Glint spawning from chests.
  • Some rebalance to Mushroom Sammy and Craft Honey heal amounts.
  • Slightly larger spawn intervals for Faeflies in Adventurer.
  • Hiding the new Shiverling hint sign past Chapter 2.
  • Nerfed that one Bitterblop in Frostfields that Kirby has to fight solo with only a few Spritelings, since it's pretty tough in Adventurer now.

Changed files in this update

The Wild At Heart Content Depot 1093291
The Wild at Heart Depot - Mac Depot 1093292
