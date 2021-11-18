"Field Guide Update" Week 1 Patch (1.1.1.0)

- Urgent fix to Chinese dialogue and text being broken and unreadable throughout the game, as of version 1.1. Big apologies for that!
- Fixed some missing characters in Japanese and Korean, as of version 1.1.
- Greatly improved inventory sorting! Now crafted items group together by type, the types are ordered by most frequently used, and Pips always sort to the back.
- Fixed localization issue where the Play Style UI subheader would show the an ID for non-English languages.
- Fixed soft lock for players that had already defeated the Buff Puff + Knightcaps in Sunken Grotto, then updated to version 1.1, and then tried to walk back through that room. (We added a new visual tutorial for this fight, but forgot to make sure the player hadn't already finished the fight!)
- Fixed issue where Temp Hearts wouldn't apply to Passive if Player already had some.
- Fixed a rare a soft lock that could occur if a Shiny Rock call came in right as a separate cutscene was starting.
- Fixed the climbing animation not playing if initiating a climb during character switch animation.
- Fixed a bug where quick-crafting a Hearty Meal from three Poop Fruit would instead produce a Mush Sammy.
- Fixed a Map issue where one of the lost Greenshield markers could show up before it should have, if the player stepped into Wispwagon in Chapter 1.
- Fixed Spriteling emote icons not fading out anymore, as of 1.1.
- Fixed Spritelings becoming unresponsive after the Rattlebrook "reunite" scene, if they were carrying any resources when the cutscene started.
- Fixed issues with Faeflies drifting by in a straight line after cutscenes, ignoring player and Spritelings.
- Fixed some Map fog slightly overlapping into adjacent areas.
- Small optimization to large amounts of Scrap and Glint spawning from chests.
- Some rebalance to Mushroom Sammy and Craft Honey heal amounts.
- Slightly larger spawn intervals for Faeflies in Adventurer.
- Hiding the new Shiverling hint sign past Chapter 2.
- Nerfed that one Bitterblop in Frostfields that Kirby has to fight solo with only a few Spritelings, since it's pretty tough in Adventurer now.
