Bright Memory: Infinite update for 18 November 2021

Update Notes - 18 November 2021

Build 7733597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed issue where picking up ammo will cause the EMP to activate.
  • Fixed issue where "Toggle Firing Mode" triggers automatically when ammo reaches 0.
  • Fixed issue where the sniper rifle's laser pointer travels through walls.
  • Optimized Aerial Slash attack.
  • Optimized landing after activating the Quake Punch attack.
  • Fixed issue where the Light Blade Skill can be activated when sliding through the restaurant.
  • Fixed issue where the Hybrid Sword skin is not displayed properly during cut scenes.
  • Fixed issue where the Mountain Beast stops chasing after player after moving to certain areas in "The Primordial Flood".
  • Fixed issue where player can be thursted out of the area by the wild boar in the reed field.
  • Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the mission area in certain parts of "Surrounded".
  • Adjusted the collision with the building roof to prevent players from being stuck.
  • Fixed issue where music does not play properly when restarting "Changes" from the mountain path.
  • Fixed issue where enemy does not discover player when warning level increases during sneaking mission in "Surrounded".
  • Adjusted Shelia's expression when she eliminates enemies during sneaking mission in "Surrounded".
  • Fixed issue where movement key texts become editable when player clicks on the text next to the skill icons on the left of the screen.

