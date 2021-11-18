 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 18 November 2021

Update 1.4.8: Physics 3.0 and Challenge 2!

-Major update to the flight physics!

-Ability to do more accurate acro maneuvers such as spins, spiral, stalls, wingovers, misty.

-Stalls are more realistic with possible wing collapse and surge forward when brakes up.

-Update the way the glider turns, now its actually simulating pulling the brake lines.

-Fix the jittering issue in first person mode when traveling over long distances!

-Add in Challenge 2 - Ridge Lift.

-Update the ridge lift system to be more accurate!

-Change wind particles to update more often.

-Smooth the character model.

-Add in some more scenery changes / updates.

-Stop the glider wing from collapsing during turns or while experiencing wind from the side.

-Fixed issue with VR force feedback not working on mini-wing and speedwing when pulling the brakes.

-Fixed some bugs with features found in Glider Sim - Harness Edition Pro

