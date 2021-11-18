-Major update to the flight physics!
-Ability to do more accurate acro maneuvers such as spins, spiral, stalls, wingovers, misty.
-Stalls are more realistic with possible wing collapse and surge forward when brakes up.
-Update the way the glider turns, now its actually simulating pulling the brake lines.
-Fix the jittering issue in first person mode when traveling over long distances!
-Add in Challenge 2 - Ridge Lift.
-Update the ridge lift system to be more accurate!
-Change wind particles to update more often.
-Smooth the character model.
-Add in some more scenery changes / updates.
-Stop the glider wing from collapsing during turns or while experiencing wind from the side.
-Fixed issue with VR force feedback not working on mini-wing and speedwing when pulling the brakes.
-Fixed some bugs with features found in Glider Sim - Harness Edition Pro
Glider Sim update for 18 November 2021
Update 1.4.8: Physics 3.0 and Challenge 2!
